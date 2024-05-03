Further arrest made over murder of teenager in broad daylight By Press Association May 3 2024, 8:37 am May 3 2024, 8:37 am Share Further arrest made over murder of teenager in broad daylight Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/news/uk/6456665/further-arrest-made-over-murder-of-teenager-in-broad-daylight/ Copy Link 17-year-old Mustafa Momand (Sussex Police/PA) A 22-year-old man has been arrested and bailed over the fatal stabbing of teenager Mustafa Momand, Sussex Police said. Armin Mehdikhani-Sarvejahani, 16, was jailed for life at Lewes Crown Court on Thursday for Mustafa’s murder. The Southwick teenager stabbed him with a kitchen knife in broad daylight in central Brighton, while Mustafa, 17, ran away from him before collapsing in the street on October 5, 2023. After the sentencing, Sussex Police said a man had been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder in relation to Mustafa’s death. A spokesperson said: “As part of the wider investigation into Mustafa’s murder, on April 25, a 22-year-old man from Saltdean was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder. “He has been released on conditional bail while inquiries continue.”