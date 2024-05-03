Two protesters fined after attempting to block road on day of Grand National

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

Two protesters fined after attempting to block road on day of Grand National

By Press Association
Rosa Sharkey and James Kelly (Animal Rising/PA)
Rosa Sharkey and James Kelly (Animal Rising/PA)

Two protesters have been fined after attempting to block a road near Aintree racecourse on the day of last year’s Grand National.

Rosa Sharkey, 23, and James Kelly, 46, were found guilty of wilful obstruction of a highway following a trial at South Sefton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, a spokesman for Merseyside Police said.

Activists from Animal Rising attempted to block roads around Aintree on April 15 2023, while others gained entry to the course, causing the steeplechase to be delayed by almost 15 minutes.

Sharkey, of Chase Side Avenue, Enfield, London, and Kelly, of Mornant Avenue, Hartford, Cheshire, who were both accused of protesting on Wango Lane, were ordered to pay £690 and £550 respectively, a force spokesman said.

Detective Chief Inspector Ben Dyer, of Merseyside Police, said: “Sharkey and Kelly relied heavily on their right to freedom of expression under article 10 of the European Convention on Human Rights during their court hearing. But despite this they were both found guilty and issued fines by the district judge.

“Merseyside Police respects the right to a peaceful protest and expression of views, but criminal behaviour and disorder will never be tolerated.

“I hope this sends a clear message and acts as a deterrent to others that we will put you before the courts to be prosecuted for these serious actions.”

In a statement, Animal Rising said their actions “helped shine the spotlight onto our broken relationship with animals and the natural world”.

Sharkey said: “It’s clear that the British public is moving away from cruel and harmful industries like horse racing.

“It’s time for us all to truly embrace what it means to be a nation of animal lovers and work to create a world where animals currently in horse racing, farming – or even the Army – can live free and happy lives.”

Seven other defendants are due to face trial for wilful obstruction of a highway later this month.