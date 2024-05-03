Floral tributes in Hainault show country’s solidarity, says family friend

A friend of Daniel Anjorin’s uncle has said the number of floral tributes left for the 14-year-old boy shows the outpouring of support from the whole country.

Alistair Soyode, who is from Nigeria and lives in London, said people had come from near and far to pay their respects and offer solidarity to those affected by the attack.

Marcus Arduini Monzo, 36, a dual Spanish-Brazilian national living in Newham, east London, has been charged with murdering Daniel Anjorin and injuring four other people, including two police officers, on Tuesday.

Mr Soyode told the PA news agency: “The flowers that have been laid are not just coming from one section of the community.

“This is a full representation of what the United Kingdom is, different people from different communities, nationalities, are showing their sympathies and prayers by laying flowers in this spot.”

Bouquets of flowers, handwritten notes, Arsenal FC memorabilia and teddies have been left at the bottom of Laing Close in Hainault, as well as a painting of Daniel.

Mr Soyode, who said he knows Daniel’s uncle, said the family was “hard-working” and “dedicated to professionalism” and their faith.

“(Daniel) is going to one of the best schools, a private school, meaning the family struggle hard in order for them to put their children to the best ability in terms of education.

Artwork left with flowers near the scene in Hainault (Samuel Montgomery/PA)

“For this to happen, nobody deserves that. Sympathy, heartfelt, with the family and the community.”

Mr Soyode said the family are “fully-committed Christians” and “senior leaders” in the church they attend.

The Jubilee Church, where Daniel was a member of the Jubilee Youth, has encouraged the community to keep the Anjorin family in their prayers.

The church said in a statement on social media: “We continue to provide every pastoral support as is needed and as a church we call on all members of our church family and beyond to pray for the family at this very sad time.”