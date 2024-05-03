Narinder Kaur ‘seeking legal advice’ as Laurence Fox ‘upskirting’ tweet probed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Narinder Kaur ‘seeking legal advice’ as Laurence Fox ‘upskirting’ tweet probed

By Press Association
Laurence Fox criticised those who ‘want to silence’ him (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Narinder Kaur is “seeking legal advice” as police continue their investigation into a social media post by Laurence Fox in relation to an “upskirting offence”, her agent has said.

In a now-deleted tweet, posted on Tuesday, Fox shared a compromising image of Kaur, a broadcaster who rose to fame on Big Brother and now appears regularly on Good Morning Britain and GB News. The post remained on Fox’s account until it was deleted on Thursday.

Kaur’s agent told the PA news agency she is “seeking legal advice” as the police investigation continues.

The TRIC Christmas lunch – London
Broadcaster Narinder Kaur (Ian West/PA)

They said: “Narinder is understandably upset and still coming to terms with what’s happened to her.

“She thanks everyone who has supported her so far. She’s currently seeking legal advice and awaiting further response from the Metropolitan Police.”

Posting on X, formerly Twitter, on Thursday, Kaur confirmed “it is now a police matter” and said the image was “unimaginably mortifying” as she thanked people on the social media platform for their support.

“I know people are saying not to feel embarrassed and mortified but I am. I’m so incredibly upset that people are looking at my privates and laughing. It’s unimaginably mortifying,” she said.

The Metropolitan Police told the PA news agency it had “been made aware of a post on social media regarding an upskirting offence” and was investigating the circumstances.

Fox addressed the situation in an extended post on X on Friday, in which he said he “would like to apologise” to Kaur and then went on to say “it’s not my fault” Kaur was pictured in the compromising image.

He also criticised Kaur, those who support her, and those who “want to silence” him.

Upskirting, taking pictures of people under their clothes without their permission, became a specific criminal offence in 2019. Offenders can face up to two years in jail and be placed on the sex offenders register.

The police investigation comes a week after Fox was ordered to pay £180,000 in damages to two people he called “paedophiles” in a social media row, after losing a High Court libel battle.

The former actor used to present on GB News but was fired in October following an on-air rant about journalist Ava Evans.

The PA news agency has contacted Fox for comment.