‘Urgent action’ needed from UK to establish fiscal floor for Northern Ireland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

‘Urgent action’ needed from UK to establish fiscal floor for Northern Ireland

By Press Association
Stormont Finance Minister Caoimhe Archibald answer questions during question time for her department in the Northern Ireland Assembly on Tuesday (NI Assembly/PA)
Stormont Finance Minister Caoimhe Archibald answer questions during question time for her department in the Northern Ireland Assembly on Tuesday (NI Assembly/PA)

The UK government must take “urgent action” on putting a fiscal framework in place to ensure Northern Ireland receives the funding it needs.

Stormont Finance Minister Caoimhe Archibald said she has pressed the Chief Secretary to the Treasury on the importance of putting this in place “as quickly as possible” to ensure Northern Ireland is funded based on need.

The Stormont budget was unveiled at the end of last month, but Ms Archibald then contended she had had just £1 billion to allocate once previously earmarked funding was provided.

Her department had received funding bids from ministers totalling £3.2 billion.

2022 NI Assembly election
File pic of Sinn Fein MLA Colm Gildernew (PA)

Ms Archibald was asked by Sinn Fein MLA Colm Gildernew for an update on discussions with the Treasury about a fiscal framework during question time for her department in the Assembly on Tuesday.

She said a fiscal framework is “essential if the executive is going to be able to deliver sustainable quality public services”.

“My officials are engaging with their Treasury counterparts on the application of the needs based adjustment factor included in the financial package, the necessity for the Executive to be funded at an agreed level of need going forward and the development of a wider fiscal framework,” she told MLAs.

Ms Archibald said it is critical that a new fiscal framework provides clarity on the long term funding model for Northern Ireland.

She referred to reports by both the Northern Ireland Fiscal Council and Northern Ireland Affairs Committee that raise concerns about funding for the region.

Ms Archibald said: “They both raise concerns about the financial cliff edge that we are facing, and that our funding should be adjusted based on need from the start of the current spending review.

“The Fiscal Council has made the point that we are the only devolved administration that is being asked to deliver public services whilst being funded below its level of need.

“So in my view these assessments reaffirm the position for the British government to secure an urgent, long-term solution to ensure public services are sustainably funded and any new framework will be key in achieving that.”

Lough Neagh algal blooms
File pic of SDLP MLA Patsy McGlone (left).

SDLP MLA Patsy McGlone said in three months the UK Government has not changed its position, and asked whether there is a plan B.

“The engagement is continuing.

“So far it has been constructive.

“My officials are engaging with Treasury officials.

“I’ve met with the Chief Secretary to the Treasury on a number of occasions and meeting her again later this afternoon,” she responded.

“But we do need to see urgent action from the British government to ensure, a that we are funded appropriately based on our level of need, but obviously that we don’t face financial cliff edge in two years time.

“That’s something that I have stressed with the Chief Secretary to the Treasury on my previous engagements with her and I will be continuing to do that because despite that short term uplift for our public finances due to the financial package, the current situation will see us effectively trapped below our level of need for a number of years which effectively creates a fiscal ceiling rather than a fiscal floor, which is what all parties have been united in asking for.

“So we’re not asking for special treatment here.

“We’re asking to be treated the same as Scotland and Wales and for our funding to be needs based.”