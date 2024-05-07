UK university builds new lab to help develop climate-resilient plants

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

UK university builds new lab to help develop climate-resilient plants

By Press Association
Dr Phillip Davey works in the drought room at Essex University’s new plant lab (Essex University/PA)
A new laboratory where researchers aim to develop climate-resilient plants to ensure future food security has been built at a UK university.

The £3 million facility at the University of Essex has an indoor field that replicates real environments anywhere on the globe and suites that imitate a warming world, with researchers able to adjust CO2 concentration and temperature levels.

It has a commercial-standard vertical farm – described as a first for a UK university – and computer plant-scanning technology will also be used to monitor plants as they grow. Vertical farming is the practice of growing crops in vertically stacked layers.

Research at the centre, called the Smart Technology Experimental Plant Suite (STEPS), will be underpinned by AI and robotics that will help develop new ideas, technologies and strategies to predict how agriculture and the natural world are changing.

Biologist Professor Tracy Lawson, who is spearheading the project, said the facility places plant research at the university in a “unique position to be able to grow and select plants for tomorrow’s atmosphere today”.

“This cutting-edge lab will put us at the forefront of research into how we can help plants change and adapt to climate change, helping secure everyone’s future,” she said.

Professor Tracy Lawson examines the plants being grown in the vertical farm at Essex University's new plant lab. (Essex University/ PA)
“This state-of-the-art facility will help the world cope with a growing population by ensuring future food security by developing climate resilient plants.”

The university said it is the first in the UK to have a commercial standard vertical farm and that the lab is the only one in the country to combine all the facilities.

It was funded in part by grant-giving organisation the Wolfson Foundation, which pledged £1 million.

Paul Ramsbottom, chief executive of the Wolfson Foundation, said: “We are in a race against time to futureproof agriculture against climate change, not just in the UK but globally.

“The University of Essex is leading the way in critical research and development to support innovation and sustainability in food production, and we are delighted to be funding the technology platforms that will help them achieve this.”

British agricultural technology company, Innovation Agritech Group (IAG), is collaborating with the university on the project and installed the vertical farm.

Global sustainability student Kaitlin Campbell, 21, examines a leaf in the vertical farm. (Essex University/ PA)
Global sustainability student Kaitlin Campbell, 21, examines a leaf in the vertical farm (Essex University/PA)

Kate Brunswick, business development director at IAG, described it as the “first commercial vertical farm within a UK university”.

“This milestone collaboration embodies our collective dedication to driving positive change in agriculture,” she said.

“We eagerly anticipate the transformative impact this facility will have on agricultural resilience and productivity.”

The lab will be officially opened on Wednesday.