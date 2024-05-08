What the papers say – May 8

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

What the papers say – May 8

By Press Association
A collection of British newspapers (Peter Byrne/PA)
A collection of British newspapers (Peter Byrne/PA)

Children’s safety online and an Israeli assault on Rafah dominate Wednesday’s newspaper headlines.

The Times and The Daily Telegraph splash with pieces on a new draft policy by UK media regulator Ofcom, which may introduce photo ID restrictions for young users. At the same time, sites will be made to reformulate their algorithms to ensure harmful content is not recommended to children.

The i reports on warnings from the UK to Israel on committing war crimes against the people of Palestine in Rafah.

The Financial Times also leads on Israel’s assault against Gaza’s city of Rafah.

The Metro and the Daily Mail both lead with pieces on the King and the Duke of Sussex, with Charles turning down the opportunity to meet up with his son during Harry’s trip to London.

The Guardian splashes on the Garrick Club lifting its 193-year ban on women joining the exclusive members association.

The Daily Mirror leads with a piece on a plot to boost Britain’s “beleaguered” hospitality sector during the Euros—but only so long as England or Scotland stays in the mix.

The Daily Express reports senior Tory officials are urging Rishi Sunak to scrap some immigration rules. Conservatives warn the Prime Minister that increased migration and its impact on the economy are a “myth”.

And the Daily Star issues a mid-week sandwich warning.