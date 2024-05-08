King to visit Royal Engineers’ training base

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
King to visit Royal Engineers’ training base

By Press Association
The King hosted a garden party at Buckingham Palace (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
The King will meet military staff and their families at a training base for the Army’s Royal Engineers on Thursday.

Charles, who is Colonel-in-Chief of the Royal Engineers, will visit the 3 Royal School of Military Engineering in Minley, Surrey, before speaking to members of the 8 Engineer Brigade, which is the centre’s deployable unit.

The training base has world-class facilities which include target ranges, swimming pool, state-of-the-art fitness suite and a sailing lake.

It is thought the King has been receiving his cancer treatment as an outpatient midweek.

He hosted the first Buckingham Palace garden party of the season on Wednesday.

Charles, wearing a grey suit and light blue waistcoat, could be seen smiling to the crowds as he entered the garden with the Queen.

He was joined by the Princess Royal, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester.

Army engineers
Army engineers take part in an exercise (Steve Parsons/PA)

Charles attended three events last week as he resumed engagements, indicating the positive effect of his treatment.

On Monday, the Lord President of the Privy Council, Penny Mordaunt, said the King is feeling “very good” and “would have been so pleased” to return to public-facing events.

The Privy Council is a body of senior advisers to the King.

Asked how Charles is doing, Ms Mordaunt told GB News: “He’s very good. And I know that he would have been so pleased to get back to public duties. He would have missed it tremendously.

“I think everyone is really pleased to see him back and I know that he wants to do more, so it’s been a good week.”

There was speculation that the Duke of Sussex, who has travelled to the UK to celebrate the 10th anniversary of his Invictus Games, may have seen his father, but a spokesman for Harry said the King’s “full programme” meant the get-together would not happen.

Charles and Harry last met soon after the King announced his cancer diagnosis in February. Harry, who lives with his family in California, travelled from the US to see his father.

A spokesman for the duke said: “In response to the many inquiries and continued speculation on whether or not the duke will meet with his father while in the UK this week, it unfortunately will not be possible due to his majesty’s full programme.

“The duke of course is understanding of his father’s diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon.”