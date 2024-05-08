Guaranteed £15m Saturday Lotto jackpot after no player scoops top prize

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Guaranteed £15m Saturday Lotto jackpot after no player scoops top prize

By Press Association
Although no-one won the jackpot, one lucky ticket holder bagged £1.2 million (Yui Mok/PA)
Saturday’s lottery jackpot is a guaranteed £15 million after no players scooped the top prize in Wednesday’s draw.

No-one matched all six main numbers but one lucky ticket holder matched five numbers and the bonus ball to win £1.2 million.

The winning Lotto numbers were 04, 13, 34, 38, 43, 52, and the bonus number was 36.

Fifty-eight people matched five of the six main numbers and won £8,882.

Set of balls two and draw machine Lancelot were used.

The £350,000 top prize for Lotto HotPicks went unclaimed as no-one matched all five numbers, which are the same as in the Lotto draw.

Four ticket holders won £13,000 by matching four of the five numbers.

The winning Thunderball numbers were 15, 21, 22, 23, 35 and the Thunderball was 10.

No players won £500,000 by matching all five numbers plus the Thunderball.

One person matched all five regular numbers, winning them £5,000.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at The National Lottery, said the £1.2 million Lotto win was “brilliant news”.

He added: “And, if that wasn’t enough, there are more amazing Lotto prizes up for grabs this weekend with a special £15 million Must Be Won jackpot on offer in Saturday’s draw.

“Get your tickets early to be in with a chance of scooping this life-changing prize.”