Man arrested after fatal stabbing during fight in east London

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 38-year-old man was stabbed to death in a fight in east London.

Jack Hague was injured in Corfield Street, Bethnal Green, at around 8.20pm on Sunday, and despite the efforts of police and paramedics to save him was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 24-year-old man was taken into custody after attending an east London police station on Thursday evening, the Metropolitan Police said.

Jack Hague, who was from east London, died from a stab injury on Sunday (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Mr Hague’s mother, who was not named, issued a statement through police that said: “His smile was amazing – he was loving, funny, giving of his time and loved being Uncle Jack to his niece and two nephews best of all.

“He is my son, my blue-eyed boy and will live in me until the day I die.”

The force said the victim’s family continue to be supported by specially trained officers and a post-mortem examination will take place in due course.

Anyone with information or footage should call police via 101 quoting reference CAD 6482/05May or anonymously call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.