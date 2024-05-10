Storey funeral had potential to undermine public health message – McBride

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Storey funeral had potential to undermine public health message – McBride

By Press Association
Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald (left) and then deputy first minister Michelle O’Neill during the funeral of senior Irish Republican and former leading IRA figure Bobby Storey at the Republican plot at Milltown Cemetery in west Belfast in June 2020 (Liam McBurney/PA)
Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald (left) and then deputy first minister Michelle O’Neill during the funeral of senior Irish Republican and former leading IRA figure Bobby Storey at the Republican plot at Milltown Cemetery in west Belfast in June 2020 (Liam McBurney/PA)

Northern Ireland’s top doctor has told the Covid-19 Inquiry of his concern that scenes of a large number of people attending the funeral of republican Bobby Storey during the pandemic had the potential to undermine confidence in public health measures.

Dr Sir Michael McBride, Stormont’s chief medical officer, told the inquiry that the funeral in Belfast and other high-profile breaches of Covid restrictions caused a great deal of “hurt and anger”.

The funeral in June 2020 sparked political controversy after then deputy first minister Michelle O’Neill and other Sinn Fein ministers attended.

Queen’s Birthday Honours List 2021
Chief Medical Officer for Northern Ireland Dr Michael McBride (Sir Mark Marlow/PA)

The gathering was criticised at the time as being in breach of Covid rules.

Large numbers of people lined the route and the cortege was followed at a distance by a large number of mourners at a time when social distancing guidelines were in place.

Earlier this week, Sinn Fein’s former communities minister Caral Ni Chuilin told the inquiry she accepted that she should not have attended the funeral.

Dr McBride was asked about the funeral during his appearance before inquiry chairwoman Baroness Hallett on Friday.

He said: “My concern at the time, and there were other high-profile breaches of the guidance and the regulations at that time right across the UK, was that anything whereby those of us in a position of public profile and who were leading (the) response to the pandemic or contributing to leading the response, anything which suggested there was one rule for us and a different rule for someone else, I think was extremely problematic.

“My concern was that that and the other incidents where this occurred created a great deal of hurt, anger and also had the potential to undermine public confidence in what we were asking people to do and the huge sacrifices that people had already made at a time when they had many more sacrifices to make.

“So, I was concerned about the discordance of those images and indeed other high-profile individuals across the UK who had similarly not followed the advice which was there for everyone to follow.”