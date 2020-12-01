Roddy Ricch, Lil Baby and Doja Cat make Forbes 30 Under 30 list

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Hip hop stars Roddy Ricch, Lil Baby and Doja Cat are among the entertainment world figures to make the Forbes 30 Under 30 list.

Taylor Swift was among the judges for the magazine’s annual list of rising stars in business, science, activism and the arts.

Compton rapper Ricch, 22, has enjoyed a breakout 12 months, including a Grammy win, critical acclaim for debut album Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial and worldwide smash hit single The Box.

According to Forbes, he made 20 million US dollars (£14.9 million) this year.

He told the magazine: “I’ve made more this year than I have ever made in life – at home.”

Lil Baby has achieved similar success. His protest song The Bigger Picture arrived in June following the death of George Floyd and has earned two Grammy nominations.

The 25-year-old hit the top spot in the US with album My Turn.

Doja Cat, 25, had the viral smash Say So in January, which became hugely popular on TikTok.

She is nominated for three Grammys, including best new artist.

Also featured on Forbes’ music list is pop star Ava Max, known for the hit Sweet But Psycho, and rapper Saweetie.

To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before star Lana Condor features on the Hollywood and Entertainment list, alongside Riverdale actress Camila Mendes, Stranger Things actor Caleb McLaughlin and Kaitlyn Dever, star of Netflix drama Unbelievable.