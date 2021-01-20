Nats Getty: I am transgender and non-binary

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Nats Getty has come out as transgender and non-binary.

The designer, 28, who is married to YouTube star Gigi Gorgeous, put out a statement on Instagram.

“I am transgender, non-binary,” Getty said.

“I have spent my entire life not in sync with the body I was born with and confined by an outwardly appearance that did not match my mind or soul.

“It wasn’t until recently that I was even comfortable admitting this to myself, once I was able to look inwards and truly reflect on my authentic self.”

Getty, who is a descendant of oil tycoon J Paul Getty, added: “So I decided to start my physical transition and get top surgery.

“This surgery is something I have wanted for years and I can’t believe I will finally have the chest I have always dreamed of.”

Getty said it was “a privilege that I’m even able to move forward with this when for many it’s an impossible option due to their circumstance,” adding “it’s not lost on me the many people who are having to navigate this alone and in silence.”