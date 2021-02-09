Gisele Bundchen congratulates husband Tom Brady on Super Bowl victory

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Gisele Bundchen congratulated husband Tom Brady on his historic Super Bowl victory – and said she is now looking forward to some quiet time with the athlete.

Brady, 43, led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 31-9 success over the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL’s showpiece game.

It was the star quarterback’s seventh Super Bowl victory over an unprecedented career.

Brazilian model Bundchen, Brady’s wife of 12 years, shared pictures from the big day, including family snaps of the couple on the field with their children.

“Congratulations Bucs for an incredible team win last night!!!,” the 40-year-old captioned the post.

“A lot of people didn’t believe you could do it, but you all showed that with time, dedication, trust in one another and with teamwork anything is possible.

“Congratulations my love! Over the years I have seen you overcome so much adversity, physically and emotionally.”

Bundchen and Brady posed on the field after the game with their children Benjamin Rein, 11, and daughter Vivian Lake, eight, as well as Brady’s 13-year-old son John.

Bundchen praised her husband for his hard work and “waking up extra early every day to deal with the bumps and bruises of playing football” before joking she is excited to have him home before the start of the next season.

She wrote: “I am so proud of the man you are and I am so happy to see the smile on your face every time you get to go out there and throw that ball. Now, we are so happy that we get to have you home for a little while (well, at least until next season) You have earned all your success! Te amo.”