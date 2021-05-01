Nick Jonas to host the Billboard Music Awards

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Nick Jonas will host the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, it has been announced.

The pop star and coach on TV talent show The Voice will present the ceremony, which is set to take place at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on May 23.

He follows in the footsteps of three-time Billboard Music Awards host and his The Voice co-star Kelly Clarkson.

Truly an honor to have already received the first preemptive 2021 #BBMAs award. Best host ever?! Wow! Tune-in May 23rd at 8pm ET/5pm PT on @NBC 😎 pic.twitter.com/mx0LIqXX2j — NICK JONɅS (@nickjonas) April 30, 2021

Jonas is a three-time Billboard Music Award winner for his work with the Jonas Brothers.

Canadian superstar The Weeknd leads the way in nominations ahead of the 2021 ceremony, with 16.

His nods come after he was controversially shut out at the Grammys despite his After Hours album being one of 2020’s biggest.

Rappers Pop Smoke and Juice WRLD earned multiple posthumous nominations, including top artist.

Taylor Swift and Drake, the show’s most decorated winner of all-time, are also up for top artist.

Country music star Morgan Wallen, who was engulfed in controversy after being caught on video uttering a racist slur, has six nominations.

Wallen is a contender because the Billboard nominees are based on album and digital sales, streaming, radio airplay and social engagement, and they “are not chosen by a voting committee or membership organisation”, Dick Clark productions said.

The producers said though Wallen is a multiple nominee, they will not allow him to participate in the show.