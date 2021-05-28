iHeartRadio Music Awards: The main winners

The Weeknd won the biggest prize of the night at the iHeartRadio Music Awards.
He was honoured for his megahit Blinding Lights, while Taylor Swift was recognised for pandemic album Folklore.
Here are the main winners from the ceremony:
Song of the year – The Weeknd (Blinding Lights)
Male artist of the year – The Weeknd
Female artist of the year – Dua Lipa
Pop album of the year – Taylor Swift (Folklore)
Alternative rock album of the year – Machine Gun Kelly (Tickets To My Downfall)
Best collaboration – Megan Thee Stallion and Beyonce (Savage Remix)
Best new country artist – Gabby Barrett
Country artist of the year – Luke Combs
Hip hop artist of the year – Roddy Ricch
Best new pop artist – Doja Cat
R&B artist of the year – H.E.R.
Country song of the year – Maren Morris (The Bones)
Best music video – BTS (Dynamite)
Best fan army – BTS
