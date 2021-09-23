Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
True crime hit Tiger King to return to Netflix for second series

By Press Association
September 23, 2021, 7:05 pm
Tiger King (Netflix/PA)
Netflix’s wildly successful Tiger King is returning for a second series later this year.

The first season of the documentary series told the story of eccentric wildlife breeder Joe Exotic, who was later jailed for plotting the murder of an animal rights activist.

The streaming giant has confirmed that the show will return for “more madness and mayhem” in Tiger King 2.

The directors from the original seven-part series Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem And Madness, Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin, are returning to direct the new instalment.

The real crime series became a global hit, with 64 million households streaming it within the first four weeks of its March 2020 premiere.

An aftershow episode, titled The Tiger King And I, was later added to the streaming service in April 2020.

It was hosted by comedian Joel McHale, and included interviews with stars from the show including John Reinke, Joshua Dial, John Finlay, Saff, Erik Cowie, Rick Kirkman, and Jeff and Lauren Lowe.

The series follows eccentric animal park owner Exotic, real name Joseph Maldonado-Passage, and other big cat breeders in the US, as well as the industry’s bizarre underworld.

It proved hugely popular and attracted an army of celebrity fans, many of whom dressed up as Exotic.

Exotic was sentenced in January 2020 to 22 years in federal prison after being convicted of trying to hire two different men to kill animal rights activist Carole Baskin.

In July, a federal appeals court ruled that he should get a shorter prison sentence for his role in the murder-for-hire plot and for violating federal wildlife laws.

A three-judge panel for the US Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit in Denver agreed with Maldonado-Passage that the court should have treated them as one conviction at sentencing because they both involved the same goal of killing Baskin.

According to the ruling, the court should have sentenced Maldonado-Passage to somewhere between 17 and a half years and just under 22 years in prison, rather than between just under 22 years and 27 years in prison.

The court ordered the trial court to re-sentence Maldonado-Passage.

