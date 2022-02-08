Madame Tussauds reveals Hollywood star joining its A-list line-up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Madame Tussauds reveals Hollywood star joining its A-list line-up

By Press Association
February 8, 2022, 12:03 am
Zendaya’s figure (Jonathan Short/Madame Tussauds)
Zendaya’s figure (Jonathan Short/Madame Tussauds)

Zendaya will be honoured at Madame Tussauds London with her waxwork joining a star-studded line-up, it has been announced.

The Emmy Award-winning star of Euphoria has been sculpted using measurements and references taken during her 2015 sitting with the attraction’s artists.

The Hollywood actress – known for her roles in Spider-Man, Dune, and The Greatest Showman – will be taking up permanent residency in the Award Party zone at the London tourist attraction.

Zendaya
Zendaya will be added to the star-studded line-up in time for February half-term (Jonathan Short/Madame Tussuads)

The lifelike figure of Zendaya, wearing a neon pink suit paired with a chic updo and subtle jewellery, will be unveiled at the Baker Street attraction on Friday.

The 25-year-old will join A-List celebrities including Benedict Cumberbatch, Tom Hardy, Kate Winslet, Brad Pitt and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on the red carpet.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, George Clooney, Dame Helen Mirren, Colin Firth and Angelina Jolie also appear in the Awards Party zone.

Tim Waters, general manager at Madame Tussauds London, said: “Zendaya just exudes cool.

“Not only that, she uses her celebrity status to join conversations, thoughtfully, on important social issues.

Zendaya
Madame Tussauds London’s artist Shauna Rhodes puts the finishing touches to Zendaya’s figure (Jonathan Short/Madame Tussauds)

“She is unapologetically herself – and we, along with her fans, love that about her.

“With rumours circulating that Zendaya is soon to become a Londoner herself, the timing to pay homage to her at Madame Tussauds London could not be better.

“We know her fans will be lining up for the chance to ‘meet’ their idol when Zendaya’s figure arrives in our Awards Party zone.”

Zendaya is currently dating her British Spider-Man co-star Tom Holland.

