Actress Billie Lourd tells of ‘magical’ wedding ceremony on Mexican beach

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

Actress Billie Lourd tells of ‘magical’ wedding ceremony on Mexican beach

By Press Association
March 15, 2022, 10:04 pm
Billie Lourd married producer Austen Rydell (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Billie Lourd married producer Austen Rydell (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Actress Billie Lourd said she “could not have dreamed up a more perfect wedding” after marrying on a beach in Mexico.

Lourd, daughter of Carrie Fisher who died aged 60 in 2016, married producer Austen Rydell in a sunset ceremony at Cabo San Lucas on Sunday.

The star of TV anthology series American Horror Story told Vogue magazine how Fisher’s best friends officiated the wedding.

She said: “It was the most hysterically brilliant and touching officiating in the history of officiating.

“And in true Carrie fashion, we threw glitter in the air at the end of the ceremony.

“It was magical. I could not have dreamed up a more perfect wedding.”

Lourd added that the couple wrote their own vows but “sobbed the entire time”.

In September 2020, Lourd announced the surprise news of her son Kingston’s birth on social media, three months after confirming her engagement.

Her engagement ring was reset with the diamond that her father, talent agent Bryan Lourd, proposed to Fisher with.

The Scream Queens star wore a custom off-the-shoulder Rodarte dress having always been “a massive fan of their work”.

She said: “The first dress they brought out for me to try on turned out to be exactly what I wanted, every gal’s dream!

“The dress came out even better than I could’ve ever imagined.”

Lourd, who appeared as Lieutenant Connix in the Star Wars sequel trilogy, is the grandchild of Hollywood royalty Debbie Reynolds and the singer Eddie Fisher.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal