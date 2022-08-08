Jacob Elordi worried his acting success will ‘sand down my edges’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jacob Elordi worried his acting success will ‘sand down my edges’

By Press Association
August 8, 2022, 6:57 pm
Jacob Elordi says he is worried his acting success will ‘sand down my edges’ (Eli Russell Linnetz/PA)
Euphoria star Jacob Elordi says he is worried that his actor lifestyle is “sanding down my edges” and will make it difficult for him to prepare for future roles.

The Australian actor, 25, said he was afraid of becoming accustomed to “one way of being” and losing the ability to “feel anything”.

Speaking to GQ, he revealed that when he first moved to Los Angeles, he had crashed on a friend’s sofa for two weeks and that his audition for the popular HBO show was intended to be his last before returning home.

“I wasn’t booking jobs, I think I had – I don’t know, 400 or 800 dollars left in my bank account,” he said.

“Euphoria was my last audition before I went home for a little while to make some money and recuperate.”

Euphoria, which also stars Emmy-winner Zendaya and Emmy-nominated Sydney Sweeney, follows the story of recovering drug-addict Rue.

The show has run for two series and received wide critical acclaim.

Speaking about the effects of his success as part of the show, Elordi continued: “The fear (is that) going on a walk in Byron Bay (New South Wales), at my home, (and) maybe one day that won’t hold the same value to me, because I’ve sanded down all my edges.

“I have no taste anymore. I have no taste for life.

“I only know this one way of being, which is smile, and wave, and being graceful all the time, and not feeling anything, and always being the graceful one in a situation, and always knowing what the right thing to do is, and always knowing how to handle myself.”

The full interview can be found in the September issue of British GQ, which is available via digital download and hits newsstands on August 23.

