Elliot Page announces release date and title of his memoir, Pageboy

Elliot Page has announced the release date and title of his memoir, saying he hopes it will help others feel less alone and “seen, no matter who they are or what path they are on”.

The actor said the time had never felt right for him to write a book, but that sharing experiences was “an important step in standing up to those who wish to silence and harm us”.

Page came out as a transgender man in December 2020 and is best-known for his Oscar-nominated role in 2007 coming-of-age drama Juno, and more recently for starring in Netflix superhero series The Umbrella Academy.

His book is titled Pageboy and is due to be released on June 6 2023.

Sharing a picture of the front cover, which featured him wearing blue jeans and a white tank top, Page wrote: Writing a book has come up a few times over the years, but it never felt right and quite frankly, it didn’t feel possible.

“I could barely sit still, let alone focus long enough to complete such a task. At last, I can be with myself, in this body.

“So, I’ve written a book about my story. It’s out next June, and I’m so excited to share its cover with you now.

“At many points in my life, it felt unbearable to be in front of a camera, but making this cover with acclaimed photographer Catherine Opie (@csopie) was a joyful experience that I will never forget.”

He continued: “Trans people are facing increasing attacks, from physical violence to the banning of healthcare, and our humanity is regularly ‘debated’ in the media.

“The act of writing, reading, and sharing the multitude of our experiences is an important step in standing up to those who wish to silence and harm us.

“Books have helped me, saved me even, so I hope this can help someone feel less alone, feel seen, no matter who they are or what path they are on.”

As well as Juno, the 35-year-old has also starred alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and Cillian Murphy in Christopher Nolan’s 2011 thriller Inception and the X-Men series.

He came out as gay in 2014 and was married to choreographer Emma Portner before announcing their divorce in January 2021.