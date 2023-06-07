Jenna Ortega says she signed on for Netflix hit show Wednesday ‘with hesitance’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jenna Ortega says she signed on for Netflix hit show Wednesday ‘with hesitance’

By Press Association
Jenna Ortega says she signed on for Netflix hit show Wednesday ‘with hesitance’ (Netflix/PA)
Jenna Ortega says she  signed on for Netflix hit show Wednesday “with hesitance”, after previously feeling unheard within the industry.

The US actress, 20, said she had “put her foot down” when production began and that it had ultimately been “a very collaborative experience”.

Ortega will return as the star and producer of series two of the show, in which she plays Wednesday Addams of The Addams Family fame, alongside Catherine Zeta-Jones.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter’s comedy actress roundtable she said that the best on-set environments had been those with people who “wanted to hear different opinions”.

“I’ve had experiences in TV where I felt my voice wasn’t heard, that I was meant to be a puppet,” she said.

“From 12-years-old, I’ve been hearing things like that. So, I went into Wednesday with hesitance.”

She added that she had been “fortunate” to work with producer Tim Burton, who had engaged with her on a daily basis about the show and her role.

“I think that because… I know what it’s like to be a people pleaser in this industry… when I went into Wednesday I really put my foot down and made it clear that everything that I had to say mattered and was heard,” she said.

“As the show went on, we all got a better feel for one another and it’s become a really collaborative experience.

“I feel really lucky to be able to be in the room early next season and be talking about scripts and giving notes.”

The first season of Wednesday, released in November on Netflix, saw Ortega’s character become embroiled in a supernatural murder mystery.

The series, also starring Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams and Luis Guzman as Gomez, received wide critical acclaim.

Ortega was nominated for a Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild (SAG) award for her performance and won the MTV Movie and TV Award for best performance in a show.

Netflix is yet to confirm a release date for the second series of Wednesday.

