Disney reveals launch date for new Star Wars spin-off series Ahsoka

By Press Association
Disney reveals launch date for new Star Wars spin-off series Ahsoka (Disney+/PA)
Disney reveals launch date for new Star Wars spin-off series Ahsoka (Disney+/PA)

Disney has revealed the release date for its highly anticipated live action Star Wars spin-off series Ahsoka.

The series, which follows former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy, will launch on Disney+ on August 23.

It stars Rosario Dawson in the title role as well as Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ivanna Sakhno and Doctor Who star David Tennant.

Ahsoka will also feature an appearance from the late Ray Stevenson, who plays the role of Baylan Skoll.

Northern Irish thespian Stevenson, known for films including Thor and Punisher, died last month aged 58, though no further details about his death were made immediately available.

(L-R): Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) and Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) (Disney+/PA)

The series is written by Dave Filoni, who executive produces alongside Jon Favreau, Kathleen Kennedy, Colin Wilson, and Carrie Beck.

Karen Gilchrist is co-executive producer.

Alongside the announcement Disney+ has also released three images from the series.

Lucasfilm’s Ahsoka will launch exclusively on Disney+ on August 23.

