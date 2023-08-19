Billie Eilish says her creative process is â€˜differentâ€™ now she is older

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Billie Eilish says her creative process is â€˜differentâ€™ now she is older

By Press Association
Billie Eilish says her creative process is 'different' now she is older (Doug Peters/PA)
Billie Eilish says her creative process is â€˜differentâ€™ now she is older (Doug Peters/PA)

Billie Eilish says she is getting used to making music “in a different way” and that her creative process has changed substantially as she has gotten older.

The US megastar said there was a “big jump” between the ages of 18 and 21 and that she had had to convince herself that she hadn’t “lost it”.

Eilish, 21, has released two studio albums, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? in 2019, and Happier Than Ever in 2021, and is in the process of producing her third.

Speaking to British singer Dua Lipa on the latter’s BBC Sounds podcast At Your Service, she discussed growing up as an artist and being a teenager in the public eye.

Asked whether her process, goals and songwriting had changed since her first two albums, Eilish said: “Everything is different about it.

“I’ve been trying to compare recently, just because I’m getting used to doing it in a different way, and trying to be like ‘it’s ok to do that. I’m ok. I’m still able to do that; I’m capable still.’”

Eilish recalled how her process had shifted from making music in her childhood bedroom with her brother and producer Finneas O’Connell, to a basement studio.

She said that after releasing Happier Than Ever, the pair felt as though they “had it all figured out”.

“We were like… this is how we’re going to do it from now on, and it works really well,’” she said.

“And, you know, touring for a year-and-a-half, then coming back to it, and being way older — and not even much older, but again, the jump between 18 and 21 is a big jump.

“Just mentally and physically, and realistically. It’s just been completely different.”

She continued: “I’ve been having to try and convince myself that it’s ok and that I haven’t lost it.

“It’s just different… The way that I exist in the room is different, my voice has completely changed since then… The voice-changing thing is a trip. It’s all kind of shocking.

No Time To Die Royal World Premiere – London
Eilish spoke to British singer Dua Lipa on the latter’s BBC Sounds podcast At Your Service (Ian West/PA)

“I’ve gotten a little bit more like, ok, it’s just change and I’m figuring that out.

“It’s hard to accept change, it’s hard to get over (like) ‘but I did it this way for so long, and it worked so well!’ Well, you can’t anymore.”

Eilish also said she appreciated the “fearlessness” of her younger self and her ability to not be concerned with the thoughts or opinions of others.

“When you’re a teenager and so much of your career is based around the fact that you’re young, and then you get older and people are used to you being young, it’s hard for you even,” she said.

“But nobody told me that when you grow up you stop recognising your younger self.”

The full episode of Dua Lipa: At Your Service with Billie Eilish is available on BBC Sounds.