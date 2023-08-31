Jimmy Kimmel says he was ‘very intent on retiring’ prior to writers strike

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Jimmy Kimmel says he was ‘very intent on retiring’ prior to writers strike

By Press Association
Jimmy Kimmel says he was ‘very intent on retiring’ prior to writers strike (Global Citizen/PA)
US talk show host Jimmy Kimmel says he was “very intent on retiring” prior to the start of the Hollywood writers strike.

The comedian and host said he had been “very serious” about retirement, but had since realised it was “kind of nice” to work.

Kimmel made the remarks during the first episode of podcast Strike Force Five, which launched on Wednesday.

The 95th Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Party – Los Angeles
Jimmy Kimmel and Molly McNearney attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party (Doug Peters/PA)

The show features input from five US late-night talk show hosts – Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, Stephen Colbert, Seth Meyers and John Oliver.

Strike Force Five – named after the hosts’ text chain – is in support of striking Hollywood writers.

All proceeds from the show will support their staff as the Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike heads toward its fifth month.

On episode one the hosts discussed their activities since the work stoppage and shared various anecdotes.

“Are you guys getting stir crazy? Are you ready to go back to work?” Kimmel asked.

“Because as you know, I was very intent on retiring right around the time where the strike started. And now I realised, like ‘Oh yeah, it’s kind of nice to work’.”

Meyers replied: “Kimmel, c’mon, you are the Tom Brady of late night… you have feigned retirement.”

“I was serious, I was very, very serious,” Kimmel responded.

Elsewhere on the podcast, the hosts paid tribute to their staff directly with Meyers saying: “Over the course of this podcast… I think you’re really going to feel their absence while you listen to the five of us talk without their help.

Colbert added: “Researchers for sure, because really, no one’s fact checking anything we say.

“Their absence will be felt and you realise how important it is for us to take care of them because they are all really amazing.”

Strike Force Five was born out of an idea by Colbert for a Zoom call to discuss the strike.

More than 11,500 members of the WGA have been on strike since May 2 over issues including pay and the threat of artificial intelligence.

Last week WGA negotiators said a counter offer by the representatives of major Hollywood studios was “neither nothing nor nearly enough”.

The union said it “will continue to advocate for proposals that fully address our issues rather than accept half measures”.