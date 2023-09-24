Usher to headline the Super Bowl halftime show in Las Vegas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Usher to headline the Super Bowl halftime show in Las Vegas

By Press Association
Usher will perform at the 2024 Super Bowl in Las Vegas (Ian West/PA)
R&B star Usher will headline the Super Bowl halftime show in Las Vegas next year, it has been announced.

The Grammy-winning singer said it was the “honour of a lifetime” to be chosen to perform at the major sporting event, which will take place at Allegiant Stadium on February 11.

To announce the news, Usher brought in reality star Kim Kardashian who can be seen telling the singer he had been selected in a video shared to social media.

The clip references the singer’s music video for his song Confessions II, where he tries to shake off someone on the phone as he is working in the studio.

This time, Kardashian ignores his protests and tells him: “I finally got the answers to those rumours. It’s not about me, it’s about you. You’re doing the Super Bowl.”

The video, which was shared by Apple Music, NFL and Roc Nation, was also recreated with US football coach Deion Sanders, NFL wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr and a future Usher letting him know the good news.

Speaking about playing the show, Usher said: “It’s an honour of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list.

“I can’t wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they’ve seen from me before.”

Usher has produced eight studio albums across his career and won the same number of Grammy Awards.

The 44-year-old enjoyed success with his first few albums but was propelled to fame in 2004 by his record Confessions, which went number one on both sides of the Atlantic and secured the best contemporary R&B album Grammy.

It also featured some of his biggest hits including Yeah!, Burn, Confessions Part II and My Boo.

His following albums – 2008’s Here I Stand, 2010’s Raymond v Raymond, 2012’s Looking 4 Myself and 2016’s Hard II Love – also all reached the top ten in the UK and US album charts.

The singer currently has a residency in Las Vegas – Usher: My Way – which has drawn sold-out shows and rave reviews.

He is also set to begin an eight night residency at La Seine Musicale in Paris on Sunday, with the run ending on October 5.

The singer has also served as a coach on the US The Voice and appeared in several films including Hustlers and Light It Up.

Last year, a pregnant Rihanna emerged suspended on a platform above the field for a dazzling halftime show at the annual league championship game of the National Football League, her first solo event in seven years.

Roc Nation, founded by Jay-Z, and Emmy-winning producer Jesse Collins will serve as co-executive producers of the halftime show.