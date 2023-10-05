Shares in Scandinavian Airlines plunge after rescue deal announced

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shares in Scandinavian Airlines plunge after rescue deal announced

By Press Association
Shares in Scandinavian Airlines dropped more than 90% on Wednesday (Scanpix via AP)
Shares in Scandinavian Airlines dropped more than 90% after the ailing carrier announced new shareholders in a restructuring scheme that will see the company delisted and existing ownership stakes erased.

The rescue deal involving airline alliance Air France-KLM and private equity firms Castlelake and Lind Invest, which became investors alongside the Danish state, was presented late on Tuesday.

The deal means that Scandinavian will receive 475 million dollars (£393 million) in new equity and 700 million dollars (£579 million) in convertible debt.

Scandinavian Airlines will be taken off the stock exchange in the second quarter of 2024 and no payment will be made to current shareholders.

Castlelake will become the biggest shareholder with a 32% stake, while Air France-KLM will hold 20%.

The Danish government will hold 26% of the shares. Lind Invest will control 8.6% and the remaining shares will “most likely … be distributed among and held by certain creditors who may receive recovery in equity”, Scandinavian said in a comment.

Shortly after trading opened on Wednesday at Nasdaq Nordic, which owns most stock exchanges in the Nordic-Baltic region, Scandinavian shares dropped 96% and climbed from there to an 84% drop.

The details and final documentation for the agreed transaction structure still must be finalised between the investors and Scandinavian, the company said in a statement. The transaction will also need to be approved as part of Scandinavian’s chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, it added.

In July 2022, Scandinavian Airlines filed for bankruptcy in the United States, saying it had “voluntarily filed for Chapter 11, a legal process for financial restructuring conducted under US federal court supervision”.

By doing that it put civil litigation on hold while the business reorganizes its finances.

Airline chair Carsten Dilling said that “securing new capital is one of the key pillars” of its plan called SAS Forward, and that the new investment should help “facilitate our emergence from the US Chapter 11 process”.

Its chief executive, Anko van der Werff, said the deal “shows that our new investors believe in SAS and our potential to remain at the forefront of the airline industry for years to come”.

The Swedish government’s stake will be wiped out under the proposed deal. Scandinavian said it did not need approval of existing shareholders. Norwegian broadcaster NRK said it would affect some 255,000 shareholders.

The airline also will move from its current Star Alliance group and join Air France-KLM’s SkyTeam that counts Aeroflot, Air France, Alitalia, Delta Air Lines, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, Korean Air, among others.

Created in 1946, Scandinavian Airlines has hubs in Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm and flies to destinations in Europe and overseas.

Scandinavian Airlines is part-owned by the governments of Sweden and Denmark.

In 2018, Norway sold its stake but holds debt in the airline, and the Swedish state had indicated it would put in no fresh money.