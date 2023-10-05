Sunak presents himself as man to deliver ‘difficult’ political change

Rishi Sunak set out his plan to fundamentally change the country as he prepared to axe the HS2 rail line from Birmingham to Manchester due to its spiralling cost.

The Prime Minister said there was an “undeniable sense that politics just doesn’t work the way it should” with a “broken system”.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaking in Manchester (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Portraying himself as the man to take long-term decisions, he said he would act to defend “common sense” values.

Mr Sunak, who was introduced by wife Akshata Murty, told the conference in Manchester “change is difficult, particularly for those who disagree”.

But he said: “Where a consensus is false, we will challenge it. Where a vested interest is placing itself above the needs of the people, we will stop it.

“And where common sense is under attack from an organised assault we will defend it.”