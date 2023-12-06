Lawsuit alleges Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs sex trafficked and gang raped teenager

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lawsuit alleges Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs sex trafficked and gang raped teenager

By Press Association
Sean Combs (Ian West/PA)
Sean Combs (Ian West/PA)

A new lawsuit has alleged that Sean “Diddy” Combs, along with other people, sex trafficked and gang raped a teenager.

The complaint submitted anonymously via the name Jane Doe to the Southern District of New York court on Wednesday is the latest case against the 54-year-old rapper and business mogul.

Combs has strongly denied the allegations and on Wednesday wrote on Instagram: “Enough is enough.

“For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy.

“Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday.

“Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth.”

The complaint by Ms Doe claims that in 2003, when she was 17 years old, she was “sex trafficked and gang raped” by Combs, Bad Boy Records president Harve Pierre, and an unnamed third person.

She alleges that she met Combs at a lounge in the Detroit area and subsequently travelled on a private jet to a studio in New York.

Ms Doe claims she was sexually assaulted by Pierre during the flight before being raped by all three people at the studio.

A statement from her lawyer, Douglas H Wigdor – founding partner of Wigdor LLP, to the PA news agency said: “As alleged in the complaint, defendants preyed on a vulnerable high school teenager as part of a sex trafficking scheme that involved plying her with drugs and alcohol and transporting her by private jet to New York City where she was gang raped by the three individual defendants at Mr Combs’ studio.

“The depravity of these abhorrent acts has, not surprisingly, scarred our client for life.”

A previous lawsuit filed by US singer Cassie, whose real name is Casandra Ventura, against Combs was settled in November.

The MET Gala 2018 – New York
Cassie and Sean Combs who settled a lawsuit alleging abuse (Ian West/PA)

Ms Ventura alleged she was a victim of rape and violent behaviour during their decade-long relationship, which Combs has vehemently denied along with other allegations.

Last month, Combs also stepped down as chairman of his cable television network Revolt.

Two more women have also come forward to accuse him of sexual abuse in lawsuits.

Three-time Grammy winner Combs has hit songs including I’ll Be Missing You, Can’t Nobody Hold Me Down and Give Me Love.

He founded the label Bad Boy Records in the early 1990s, for which Ms Ventura signed a 10-album deal with in 2006 at the age of 19.

Combs and Bad Boy Records have been contacted for a response.