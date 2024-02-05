Phil Foden nets hat-trick as Manchester City come from behind to beat Brentford

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Phil Foden nets hat-trick as Manchester City come from behind to beat Brentford

By Press Association
Phil Foden scored a hat-trick for Manchester City (Adam Davy/PA)
Phil Foden hit a hat-trick as Manchester City came from behind to beat bogey team Brentford 3-1 and climb up to second in the Premier League.

Victory in west London, coupled with Arsenal’s win over Liverpool on Sunday, leaves Pep Guardiola’s side two points behind the Reds with a game in hand.

Brentford were the only team to beat City home and away last season, and the ‘three-peat’ looked on when Neal Maupay fired them into the lead.

But Foden hauled City level before the interval, headed them in front early in the second half and then completed a stylish treble to leave the visitors with their title destiny firmly in their own hands.

They may have lagged behind the pace-setters for much of the season, but with Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne back from injury, and Foden in this sort of form, an unprecedented fourth consecutive Premier League crown looks well within their capability.

Haaland, making his first start in almost two months after a foot injury, was understandably rusty but he did have an early shot, from a De Bruyne cross, blocked by Ethan Pinnock.

Bees keeper Mark Flekken was then kept busy with a Bernardo Silva curler, another from Julian Alvarez and also made a fine save from Kyle Walker’s piledriver.

But totally against the run of play the hosts took the lead in the 21st minute, with a goal straight out of the Brentford playbook.

Flekken actually claimed the assist, punting his goal kick towards Toney, who backed into Nathan Ake, easing the defender out of the flight path while letting the ball bounce past him to strike partner Maupay.

The suddenly prolific Frenchman knew what was coming and raced clean through, coolly finishing past Ederson for his fifth goal since the turn of the year.

Back came City but Flekken was having one of the best matches of his Bees career, denying Haaland before another spectacular stop to keep out Josko Gvardiol’s drive.

The Dutchman had already made nine saves – more than in any other match since joining the Bees last summer – but he was finally beaten in first-half stoppage time when Pinnock made a mess of heading De Bruyne’s cross clear.

Foden had time to control the ball on his chest before side-footing past the unfortunate Flekken.

Phil Foden, right, took the match ball
Phil Foden, right, took the match ball (Adam Davy/PA)

And the goalkeeper saw all his good work undone eight minutes after the interval when he could only get a weak hand to Foden’s glancing header from De Bruyne’s pinpoint cross.

Brentford refused to go away quietly, though, and Christian Norgaard’s shot was blocked by Ruben Dias before Toney volleyed a good chance over.

But in the 70th minute the move of the match saw Foden dummy Rodri’s pass, collect the subsequent ball from Haaland and dispatch it past Flekken as City made what feels like a significant move in the title race.