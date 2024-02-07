Harry Maguire’s appeal against Greece brawl conviction postponed due to strike

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Harry Maguire’s appeal against Greece brawl conviction postponed due to strike

By Press Association
Manchester United’s Harry Maguire is appealing against a suspended sentence (Martin Rickett/PA)
Manchester United defender Harry Maguire’s appeal against his conviction over a nightclub brawl on the Greek island of Mykonos has been postponed for a year because of a lawyers’ strike.

The 30-year-old England player is appealing against a 21-month suspended sentence following the incident in 2020. His case was due to be heard on Wednesday at a court on the island of Syros, the region’s administrative capital.

Yannis Paradeisis, a Syros lawyer assisting with the prosecution and representing four police officers allegedly assaulted in the brawl, said a new trial date was set for March 12 2025.

“The hearing has been postponed. It’s because of the lawyers’ strikes that have been occurring over the last few months,” Mr Paradeisis told the Associated Press.

Harry Maguire has been back in the Manchester United team (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Lawyers and other Greek self-employed professionals are protesting against tax reforms announced last year. The strikes have added to a huge backlog in court cases.

Maintaining his innocence, Maguire said he intervened to protect his sister who had joined him on holiday and rejected suggestions that he should make an apology.

Maguire’s football career has been up and down since the incident in Greece.

He remains a regular starter for England, helping the team to the European Championship final in 2021 and staying in coach Gareth Southgate’s squad despite occasionally being dropped by United.

Maguire has faced criticism from England fans — often during games — but Southgate passionately defended him, blasting the “ridiculous treatment of him for a long period of time”.

At United, Maguire briefly fell out of favour with manager Erik ten Hag but regained his place during an injury crisis late last year and played so well that he has been back in the team.

He was the Premier League’s player of the month for November and is expected to start for England during Euro 2024 in Germany in June and July.