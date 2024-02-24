Strong finish gives Matt Wallace a share of halfway lead in Mexico By Press Association February 24 2024, 2:06 am February 24 2024, 2:06 am Share Strong finish gives Matt Wallace a share of halfway lead in Mexico Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/news/world/6384096/strong-finish-gives-matt-wallace-a-share-of-halfway-lead-in-mexico/ Copy Link Matt Wallace studies his putt on the ninth green (Fernando Llano/AP) Matt Wallace added a second round 65 to his opening 66 to take a share of the halfway lead in the Mexico Open. The Englishman played his last nine holes in 30, including an eagle three at the sixth hole in between a pair of birdies, as he moved to 11-under-par. He is joined by Finland’s Sami Valimaki, who shot 67, American Jake Knapp and Mexico’s Alvaro Ortiz, who both carded a 64. Leaderboard thru 36 holes @MexicoOpenGolf:T1. @MattsjWallace -11T1. @Sami_ValimakiT1. @BolaOrtiz15 T1. @Knapptime_LTD5. @FredVR_ -10T6. @AndrewNovakgolf -8T6. @HomelessHubbs pic.twitter.com/iPFlJpfCVN— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 24, 2024 They are one shot ahead of the first-round leader Erik van Rooyen from South Africa, who added a 69 to his opening 63 thanks to a pair of late birdies. There is then a two-shot gap back to American duo Andrew Novak and Mark Hubbard with defending champion Tony Finau among an 18-strong group five strokes off the pace. Scotland’s Robert MacIntyre moved to five-under-par with a 66, one ahead of England’s Aaron Rai and Irish veteran Padraig Harrington.