Police asked not to march at Sydney Mardi Gras parade after alleged murders

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Police asked not to march at Sydney Mardi Gras parade after alleged murders

By Press Association
New South Wales state police pose with participants in an annual gay and lesbian Mardi Gras parade in Sydney (AP)
New South Wales state police pose with participants in an annual gay and lesbian Mardi Gras parade in Sydney (AP)

Organisers of the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras have asked police not to march at their annual parade this weekend, after the alleged murder of a couple by a serving officer.

Police are continuing to search for the bodies of former television reporter Jesse Baird, 26, and his flight attendant partner Luke Davies, 29, who were allegedly shot dead in Baird’s Sydney home last week.

New South Wales Police Force Senior-Constable Beau Lamarre-Condon, who dated Mr Baird until late last year, was charged on Friday with the murders of both men.

The Mardi Gras’ board said LGBTQIA+ communities across Australia had been devastated by the loss of the couple, who had planned to celebrate at the parade on Saturday.

Australia Double Fatality
Participants march in the 45th Anniversary Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade in Oxford Street, Sydney in 2023 (AP)

In a statement on Monday, they said: “The Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras board feels that having the NSW Police march this year could add to the distress within our communities, already deeply affected by recent events.

“The board has taken the decision to request that the police do not march in the 2024 Parade.”

The statement continued: “This decision was not made lightly, especially considering that many NSW Police members who participate in the Parade are also members of the LGBTQIA+ community and are navigating the impact of this tragedy alongside us.

“However, we believe that their participation at this year’s event could intensify the current feelings of sorrow and distress.”

Australia Double Fatality
The New South Wales Police Commissioner Karen Webb, second left, waves as she marches in the 45th Anniversary Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade in 2023 (AP)

Police Commissioner Karen Webb, who has taken part in the annual march since 2006, said she would meet with the organisers to urge the board to reconsider its decision.

“We’re not dealing with a gay hate crime here. We’re dealing with a domestic homicide and … I’m disappointed (by) the position that Mardi Gras board has taken on this issue,” she told Nine Network television.

“This time, more than any in our society, it’s time to come together. We’re talking about inclusion, we’re talking about diversity and to exclude part of that community, I think, sends a wrong message.”

New South Wales Premier Chris Minns said he hoped police would be allowed to march, but ruled out withdrawing government funding.

The Mardi Gras began in 1978 as a Sydney street protest against homosexual discrimination that was violently broken up by police.

Uniformed police officers have been marching since 1998 as a gesture of respect and support.