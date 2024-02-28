Norway’s King Harald V in hospital on Malaysian resort island of Langkawi

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Norway’s King Harald V in hospital on Malaysian resort island of Langkawi

By Press Association
King Harald V of Norway is Europe’s oldest monarch (AP)
King Harald V of Norway is Europe’s oldest monarch (AP)

Europe’s oldest monarch, King Harald V of Norway, remains in hospital in Malaysia after falling ill while on holiday.

Malaysian national news agency Bernama said the 87-year-old was undergoing treatment at the Sultanah Maliha Hospital on the country’s northern resort island of Langkawi.

The report cited unnamed sources as saying he was staying at the hospital’s Royal Suite. Norwegian TV 2 said the king’s condition is stable, citing the hospital.

The hospital declined to comment when contacted by The Associated Press. Malaysia’s health ministry told the media to wait for a possible statement.

Sultanah Maliha Hospital
A security officer walks outside the Sultanah Maliha Hospital, where King Harald V of Norway was reportedly admitted with an infection (AP)

The royal palace in Oslo said on Tuesday that the king was taken to hospital with an infection but did not give further details. The palace said it may send a statement out later on Wednesday.

Two days before his birthday last week, Norwegian news agency NTB said that the king would be undertaking a private trip abroad together with his wife Queen Sonja, without specifying the destination or dates.

The monarch, who has been seen using crutches in recent years, has been repeatedly ill over the past months, raising concern about the head of state’s health.

In January, the palace said he was on sick leave until February 2 because of a respiratory infection.

King Harald V
Norway’s King Harald reportedly fell ill while on holiday (NTB Scanpix via AP)

In December, he was admitted to a hospital with an infection and was treated with intravenous antibiotics. He also was in hospital last August with a fever.

Harald has repeatedly said he has no plans to abdicate, unlike his second cousin Queen Margrethe II of Denmark, who stunned Danes when she announced her step in a New Year’s speech.

Each time the king was reported ill, his 50-year-old son, Crown Prince Haakon, has taken over his duties in line with the protocol.

The palace in Oslo told NTB said there were no plans to alter a planned trip by Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit on Wednesday and Thursday to southern Norway.

On January 23, Harald said that he stood by the oath he made when ascended the throne in 1991.

“I maintain what I have said all the time. It lasts for life,” he said.