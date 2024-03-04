Quarterback Russell Wilson released by the Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos have announced their decision to release quarterback Russell Wilson, bringing an end to a hugely disappointing two-year stint.

Wilson was acquired in a high-profile trade from Seattle Seahawks but the Broncos won just 11 of the 30 games he started, and he was benched for the last two games of the 2023 campaign.

Wilson will be released after the new league season begins on March 13.

We’ve notified QB Russell Wilson that he will be released after the league year begins March 13. A statement from GM George Paton and HC Sean Payton: pic.twitter.com/EJO5mNMjew — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) March 4, 2024

The Broncos said in a statement: “We spoke with Russell Wilson today to inform him of his release after the start of the league year.

“On behalf of the Broncos, we thank Russell for his contributions and dedication to our team and community while wishing him the best as he continues his career.

“As we move forward, we are focused on building the strongest team possible for the 2024 season and beyond.

“We are excited to improve this off-season and will have the flexibility to get better through the draft and free agency.”