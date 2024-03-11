No clear election winner as populist party surges in Portugal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

No clear election winner as populist party surges in Portugal

By Press Association
Luis Montenegro, leader of the centre-right Democratic Alliance, gestures to supporters after claiming victory in Portugal’s election (Armando Franca/AP)
Luis Montenegro, leader of the centre-right Democratic Alliance, gestures to supporters after claiming victory in Portugal’s election (Armando Franca/AP)

Portugal’s political future is hanging in the balance with a final decision on the winner of Sunday’s general election set to take weeks after a surge in support for a populist party.

The centre-right Social Democrat-led Democratic Alliance won 77 seats in the 230-seat National Assembly – one more than the centre-left Socialist Party, which has been in power for the past eight years.

The deciding votes will come from voters abroad to decide four parliamentary seats after an election night full of suspense. That count could take more than two weeks.

The hard-right Chega (Enough) party captured 48 seats in a milestone result that underscored a drift to the right in the European Union.

Portugal Election
Andre Ventura, leader of populist right wing party Chega, addresses supporters (Joao Henriques/AP)

Smaller parties took the rest of the vote in an election that saw turnout rise to 66%, the highest level in Portugal for years.

The Social Democrats and Socialists have alternated in power for decades, but they have never come up against such a strong challenge from a hard-right party.

But Social Democrat leader Luis Montenegro, who likely would become prime minister if his alliance wins, said he would keep his campaign promise to shut out Chega and refuse to negotiate power-sharing with the populists. He said he expected to form a government on his own.

Chega leader Andre Ventura, a former law professor and television soccer pundit, has said he is prepared to drop some of his party’s most controversial proposals — such as chemical castration for some sex offenders and the introduction of life prison sentences — if that enables his party’s inclusion in a possible governing alliance with other right-of-centre parties.

His insistence on national sovereignty instead of closer European Union integration and his plan to grant police the right to strike are other issues that could thwart his ambitions to enter a government coalition, however.

Portugal Election
Populist right wing Chega supporters react during the announcement of the first electoral results (Joao Henriques/AP)

“One thing is for sure tonight, the two-party system in Portugal is finished,” said Chega leader Andre Ventura, who said the party “stands ready to be part of a government”.

Chega ran its campaign largely on an anti-corruption platform.

Corruption scandals triggered the early election after former Socialist leader and prime minister Antonio Costa resigned in November after eight years as prime minister amid a corruption investigation involving his chief of staff. Mr Costa has not been accused of any crime.

The 46-year-old Socialist leader Pedro Nuno Santos is promising change with what he vaguely calls “a fresh boost”.

Mr Montenegro, 51, says he will draft non-party-affiliated figures – people he calls “doers” – into his government.