Home News World

‘A master of his craft’: Ireland congratulates Cillian Murphy on Oscar win

By Press Association
Irish politicians and creatives have congratulated Cillian Murphy on becoming the first Irish-born star to win an Oscar for best actor (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Irish Culture and Arts Minister Catherine Martin has congratulated Cillian Murphy on becoming the first Irish-born star to win an Oscar for best actor.

Murphy has also won a Golden Globe, a Bafta and a Screen Actors Guild award for his starring role as theoretical physicist J Robert Oppenheimer in the biopic about the father of the atomic bomb.

The 47-year-old, who was born in Douglas, Cork, said he was “overwhelmed” by the award and that he is “a very proud Irishman”.

Irish politicians and creatives congratulated Murphy on his win.

A post from the President of Ireland’s account on X, formerly Twitter, said: “Congratulations to Cillian Murphy on his wonderful achievement in winning the Best Actor Oscar, which he so appropriately dedicated to the peacemakers everywhere.”

Ms Martin said: “This award for his title role in Oppenheimer is the pinnacle of any actor’s career and a fitting recognition of the immense talent of Cillian Murphy.

“Long a favourite of Irish audiences on stage and screen, he has since shown himself to be a master of his craft and has secured his place among the world’s greatest actors.

“This Oscar success is no more than he deserves and I wish him every success in all his future films.”

She also congratulated the cast and crew of Poor Things, co-produced by Dublin-based Element Pictures, which secured 11 Oscar nominations and won four awards.

“2023 was a hugely successful year for Irish film production and Irish talent. I hope this Academy Award is a starting point for more success and acclaim for the large pool of talent existing in the Irish film industry,” she said.

Murphy’s breakthrough role came in 2002 with the Danny Boyle film 28 Days Later, playing a bicycle courier who wakes from a coma to discover that the accidental release of a highly contagious, aggression-inducing virus has caused the breakdown of society.

He also had roles in Breakfast On Pluto, The Wind That Shakes The Barley, and Sunshine.

96th Academy Awards – Show
Cillian Murphy’s wife, Yvonne McGuinness, congratulates him on winning the best actor Oscar (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Desiree Finnegan, chief executive of Screen Ireland, said: “Sincere congratulations from everyone at Screen Ireland to Cillian Murphy on winning the Academy Award for best actor.

“We are delighted to see such a talented Irish artist receive worldwide recognition and critical acclaim for his extraordinary performance.

“Throughout the years Cillian Murphy has delivered so many outstanding performances in Irish films, from Disco Pigs to The Wind That Shakes The Barley, and more recently in Small Things Like These, and we look forward to working with him again in the future.

“We hope that the next generation of Irish film-makers and artists watching Cillian bring his Oscar home will be inspired to continue the pursuit of their craft in the Irish film industry.”

Ireland’s ambassador to the US, Geraldine Byrne Nason, said it was a “great night for the Irish”.

“Congratulations to the incredible Irish winners at Oscars2024,” she tweeted.

“Great night for the Irish in Hollywood!

“Our own Cillian Murphy’s performance in Oppenheimer makes him the first Irish-born actor to take home the Oscar for Best Actor & Element Pictures take home four awards!”