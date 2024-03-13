Explosion in building outside Beijing kills one person and injures 22 By Press Association March 13 2024, 5:44 am March 13 2024, 5:44 am Share Explosion in building outside Beijing kills one person and injures 22 Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/news/world/6400952/an-explosion-in-a-building-outside-beijing-kills-one-person-and-injures-22/ Copy Link Rescuers were responding to a suspected gas leak explosion on Wednesday in a building in northern China (Ng Han Guan/AP) A suspected gas leak explosion in a building in northern China has killed one person and injured 22, authorities said. The explosion came early in the morning from a fried chicken shop in the city of Sanhe, authorities said in a short statement. The city is an hour drive west of Beijing. Police cordoned off streets over half a mile from the explosion and were directing people away. Firefighters work the scene of an explosion in Sanhe city in northern China’s Hebei province on Wednesday (Ng Han Guan/AP) A truck could be seen hauling away a burned-out car with its windows gone. Pieces of the building’s frame stood at a tilt above piles of rubble. More than 150 firefighters were sent to bring the flames under control, according to national broadcaster CCTV. Videos online showed smoke billowing out of a mid-level commercial building at an intersection.