Man charged in two US states after alleged killings of family members

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Man charged in two US states after alleged killings of family members

By Press Association
Police officers entering a home in Trenton, New Jersey, on Saturday (Matt Rourke/AP)
Police officers entering a home in Trenton, New Jersey, on Saturday (Matt Rourke/AP)

A man faces murder charges in Pennsylvania and carjacking and weapons charges in New Jersey after allegedly killing three family members, carjacking vehicles in both states and evading police for hours, authorities said.

Andre Gordon Jr, 26, is charged in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, with three counts of first and second-degree murder, aggravated assault, robbery and other charges, according to court documents.

In New Jersey, Gordon is charged with first-degree carjacking and weapons offences, New Jersey attorney general Matthew J Platkin said on Sunday.

“The string of violent acts … is the latest in a horrific litany of illustrations of how illegal guns and assault rifles can empower one aggrieved and disturbed actor,” Mr Platkin said. “We will pursue justice for the victims and hold the defendant accountable for his reprehensible actions.”

APTOPIX Pennsylvania-Shootings
A resident being evacuated from a home in Trenton, New Jersey, on Saturday as police hunted a gunman (Matt Rourke/AP)

Gordon allegedly carjacked a vehicle in Trenton on Saturday morning before driving to Levittown in Falls Township, Pennsylvania, and killing his stepmother and sister, authorities said. He then drove to a second location in Levittown and allegedly killed the mother of his two children, authorities said.

The victims were identified by Bucks County district attorney Jennifer Schorn on Saturday as the suspect’s 52-year-old stepmother, Karen Gordon; and his 13-year-old sister, Kera Gordon; and 25-year-old Taylor Daniel, the mother of his two children, who were present at the time of the shooting in that home.

He is also charged with having beaten Ms Daniel’s mother with the assault weapon. She was taken to hospital for treatment.

He then carjacked a second vehicle in Morrisville and returned to Trenton, authorities said. Police surrounded a home for hours in the belief that he was there, but Gordon apparently slipped out before the police cordon went up. He was arrested at around 5pm, unarmed, when he was spotted walking down a nearby street, police said.

Officials in Pennsylvania said they could not yet reveal a motive for the attacks.

The mayhem forced the cancellation of a St Patrick’s Day parade and shut down a Sesame Street-themed amusement park, and a number of other businesses elected to close as well, authorities said. Authorities in Pennsylvania’s Bucks County issued a shelter-in-place order for some areas for several hours.

Mr Platkin said the crimes “alarmed and terrorised communities in Bucks and Mercer counties”.

Gordon is currently being held at the Mercer County Correction Centre. Trenton Police director Steve Wilson said Gordon would be extradited to Pennsylvania “at some point”.