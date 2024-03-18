James Burton, John Anderson and Toby Keith join Country Music Hall of Fame

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
James Burton, John Anderson and Toby Keith join Country Music Hall of Fame

By Press Association
John Anderson, James Burton and Toby Keith are the newest members of the Country Music Hall of Fame (AP)
John Anderson, James Burton and Toby Keith are the newest members of the Country Music Hall of Fame (AP)

James Burton, John Anderson and Toby Keith have become the newest members to join the Country Music Hall of Fame.

The Country Music Association announced the 2024 inductees in Nashville, Tennessee, with Burton, a guitarist who was Elvis Presley’s band leader, entering in the recording/touring musician category.

Meanwhile, Keith, who passed away just days after voting for inductees concluded, joins as the modern era artist.

Anderson, a country star known for his distinctive voice and songwriting, joins as the veteran era artist.

The three will be formally inducted during a ceremony in the autumn.

While the celebratory ceremony focused on all three of the artists’ contributions to country music and their influence, the event took a sombre tone to reflect the passing of Keith, who died from stomach cancer in February.

“My heart sank that Tuesday afternoon knowing that we missed the chance to inform Toby while he was still with us, but I have no doubt that he’s smiling down on us, knowing that he’ll always be ‘as good as he once was’,” said Sarah Trahern, chief executive of the Country Music Association.

Ms Trahern added that Keith’s posthumous induction did not violate the Hall’s rules against inducting an artist in the year of their death because he was selected before he died.

Keith, a hit writer of pro-American anthems who both annoyed critics and was loved by millions of fans, died on February 5. The induction vote was finalised on February 2.

The Should’ve Been A Cowboy singer-songwriter, broke out in the country boom years of the 1990s and later became known for his overt patriotism on post 9/11 songs such as Courtesy Of The Red, White And Blue, and boisterous bar room tunes including I Love This Bar and Red Solo Cup.

Burton said on Monday that he initially thought he was being pranked when he got the call telling him he was being inducted. He hung up the phone and quickly called back just to double check the call was real.

“So much of my career was spent playing for incredible country artists and to now be going up on that wall with all those innovators and industry greats is just incredible,” Burton said.

Along with leading Presley’s Taking Care Of Business band in Las Vegas, Burton also played in Emmylou Harris’s Hot Band and later joined John Denver’s band after Presley’s death in 1977. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2001 and the Musicians Hall of Fame in 2007.

For Anderson, the country star has enjoyed a sweeping discography spanning more than 40 years — with particular breakout fame in the 1970s and 1990s. This included the career-defining hit Seminole Wind, which touched on environmental themes by referencing the development of the Everglades and its diminishing size.

“Florida native John Anderson helped steer country music back to its traditions with his bold honky-tonk style,” said Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum chief executive Kyle Young in a statement.

“James Burton, who hails from Louisiana, blended country and blues to create a fiery picking style that distinguished countless hits and has inspired guitarists the world over.

“Toby Keith from Oklahoma brought a sly swagger and a patriotic passion to songs that made him one of the best-selling country artists of the past 30 years,” Mr Young said.