Dries Van Noten to step down from role at fashion brand By Press Association March 19 2024, 11:53 am March 19 2024, 11:53 am

Models wear creations by Dries Van Noten at a Paris fashion show (Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP) Belgian fashion designer Dries Van Noten is to step down from his namesake brand at the end of June. Van Noten said on Tuesday that the 2025 men's spring-summer collection will be the last in his current role. He said the women's collection will be designed by his studio. His successor will be announced at a later stage. Dries Van Noten is stepping down (Lauren Hurley/PA) "I have been preparing for this moment for a while and I feel it's time to leave room for a new generation of talents to bring their vision to the brand," Van Noten said.