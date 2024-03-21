Russian President Vladimir Putin claims vote proves public support for policies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Russian President Vladimir Putin claims vote proves public support for policies

By Press Association
Russia President Vladimir Putin (Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP)
President Vladimir Putin has thanked Russians for casting ballots in a presidential vote in which he cemented his grip on the country for another six years after the harshest crackdown on dissent since Soviet times.

Any public criticism of Mr Putin or his war in Ukraine has been stifled, independent media have been crippled, Mr Putin’s fiercest political foe, Alexei Navalny, died in an Arctic prison last month and other opposition activists are either in jail or in exile.

Western leaders denounced the election as a sham.

Speaking in a video address following the announcement of the final results of the March 15-17 election which showed him winning 87% of the votes, Mr Putin argued that it reflected strong public backing of his policies.

“It means support for the country’s political and economic course, our common achievements that, of course, should be even greater but even now make Russia stronger and more independent,” he said.

The Central Election Commission on Thursday released the final official results of the balloting, which showed Mr Putin getting more than 76 million votes, the largest number in his nearly quarter-century rule.

His three token rivals from Kremlin-friendly parties who backed Mr Putin’s policies each received 3% to 4% of the vote.

In addition to there being little choice, no independent monitoring organisations were able to observe the election and analysts said online polling meant it was highly susceptible to manipulation.

While Mr Putin’s landslide victory was never in doubt, many Russians still attempted to defy the preordained outcome, heeding a call by Mr Navalny’s associates to protest against Mr Putin’s repression at home and his war in Ukraine by showing up at polling stations at noon on Sunday.

Lines outside a number of polling stations both inside Russia and at its embassies around the world swelled at that time.

Mr Putin has led Russia as president or prime minister since December 1999, a tenure marked by international military aggression and increasing intolerance of dissent.

At the end of his fifth term, Mr Putin would be the longest-serving Russian leader since Catherine the Great, who ruled during the 18th century.