Roberto de Zerbi believes Brighton dropped two points at Brentford

By Press Association
Roberto De Zerbi rued dropped points (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Roberto De Zerbi rued dropped points (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Roberto De Zerbi admitted Brighton dropped two points in the race for Europe after they were held to a goalless draw at Brentford.

The Seagulls failed to take advantage of their nearest rivals West Ham, Newcastle and Wolves all dropping points a day earlier after a drab encounter in west London.

“We have to make a difference between the performance and the result. I’m really pleased for the performance but we are disappointed for the result,” said Seagulls boss De Zerbi.

“We shot 24 times, we had six shots on target but we didn’t score and we are disappointed because in our head we lost two points.”

The main talking point came in first-half stoppage time when referee Andrew Madley was sent to take a look at the pitchside monitor by the VAR for a potential penalty for a foul by Yoane Wissa on Lewis Dunk.

That turn of events almost always ends with a spot-kick being awarded but, in something of a collector’s item, the on-field official stuck to his guns and ruled in favour of the Bees forward, much to Brighton skipper Dunk’s frustration.

“Fantastic decision,” smiled Bees boss Thomas Frank.

De Zerbi added: “I think the referee was correct, maybe the decision was correct. My assistant told me that at the beginning it was Dunk who made the foul.

“I’ve never seen the referee watch the screen and change the decision of the VAR. I learnt something new today.”

Ivan Toney saw his goal drought stretch to seven matches for Brentford.

The England striker turned inside Jan Paul van Hecke 12 yards out in the first half but lost his footing slightly and Bart Verbruggen saved his scuffed shot.

After the break Toney took aim from 25 yards with a free-kick but it sailed over the crossbar.

Substitute Danny Welbeck had two chances to win it for Brighton in stoppage time but he headed a corner wide and then fizzed a low drive the wrong side of the far post.

It was the first time since November that the Bees had picked up points in back-to-back games, following Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Manchester United.

“An unbeaten run, finally!” said Frank.

“Yeah, I think it was a good point, a well deserved point, a point that we have missed a lot of times this season.

“If you can’t win, don’t lose, and we got a clean sheet on top of it. That’s going in the right direction so I’m really pleased with that.”