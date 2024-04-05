Reese Witherspoon’s company to produce Legally Blonde spin-off TV series

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Reese Witherspoon’s company to produce Legally Blonde spin-off TV series

By Press Association
Reese Witherspoon’s company to produce Legally Blonde spin-off TV series (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Reese Witherspoon’s company to produce Legally Blonde spin-off TV series (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Legally Blonde will return to screens as a spin-off TV series “inspired by the film”, it has been announced.

Reese Witherspoon, who starred as pink-obsessed sorority girl Elle Woods in the original 2001 film, is revisiting the story as her production company Hello Sunshine confirmed it was behind the TV remake.

While the plot remains under wraps, it is being written by Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, who created TV series Gossip Girl starring Blake Lively, Leighton Meester, Penn Badgley and Ed Westwick.

The duo also created teen drama The OC, starring Mischa Barton, Adam Brody and Olivia Wilde.

“We’re bringing #LegallyBlonde back to your screens in a spin-off TV series inspired by the film,” production company Hello Sunshine posted on Instagram.

“Currently in development with Amazon MGM Studios, the project has tapped Gossip Girl and The OC vets Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage to write.

“Stay tuned for more details as we have them.”

Legally Blonde, starring Witherspoon, Matthew Davis, Luke Wilson, Jennifer Coolidge and Selma Blair, became a pop culture classic after its 2001 release.

In the film, sorority girl Elle (Witherspoon) attempts to win back her ex-boyfriend Warner Huntington III (Davis) by studying at Harvard Law School, in the process overcoming stereotypes and triumphs as a successful lawyer.

The majority of the cast returned for the 2003 sequel Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde, where postgraduate Elle travels to Washington DC with the intention of persuading politicians to ban animal testing.

The second film ended with Elle setting her sights on the White House.

In 2020, Witherspoon confirmed a third Legally Blonde film was in the works, with The Office star Mindy Kaling and Brooklyn Nine-Nine creator Dan Goor set to co-write the script, after she initially announced the sequel in 2018.

A Legally Blonde musical based on the hit film opened in 2007 in San Francisco before transferring to Broadway at the Palace Theatre, while a West End production of the show opened in 2010 at the Savoy Theatre, closing in 2012.