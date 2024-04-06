Yellowstone actor’s nephew who was suspect in police probe is found dead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Yellowstone actor’s nephew who was suspect in police probe is found dead

By Press Association
The nephew of Yellowstone actor Moses Brings Plenty has been reported missing amid a police probe (Faye Sadou/Media Punch/Alamy/PA)
The nephew of Yellowstone star Moses Brings Plenty has been found dead in Kansas after he was named as a suspect in a domestic violence police investigation.

Cole Brings Plenty, who appeared in the Yellowstone spinoff series, 1923, was reported missing by his family earlier this week after he was last seen leaving Lawrence, Kansas, in the early hours of Sunday.

The 27-year-old’s body was discovered on Friday in woodland in an adjacent county after local police were dispatched to the area to examine an unoccupied vehicle.

The sheriff’s office in Johnson County announced the news in a statement shared to social media and said an investigation is ongoing.

 

The Lawrence Kansas police department (LKPD) said they are providing a supporting role in the case and assisting the family.

The LKPD previously identified the 1923 actor as a suspect in a domestic violence case in which they said they have “probable cause for his arrest”.

In statement, they said: “Officers responded to reports of a female screaming for help, but the suspect fled before officers arrived.

“The investigation identified Brings Plenty and traffic cameras showed him leaving the city immediately after the incident, travelling southbound on 59 Highway.

“This incident involves allegations of domestic violence, which limits the amount of information we can share to protect the victim.”

Mr Brings Plenty played the role of Pete Plenty Clouds in western drama 1923, a prequel to the hit Paramount series Yellowstone which followed a generation of the Dutton family as they faced prohibition, drought and the early stages of the Great Depression.

Moses Brings Plenty, 54, who plays Mo in Yellowstone, confirmed the death of his nephew by sharing a statement on Instagram from his brother, Joe, Cole’s father.

“I am deeply saddened to confirm that my son, Cole, has been found and is no longer with us”, a statement attributed to Joe Brings Plenty Sr and his family read.

“We want to express our heartfelt gratitude to everyone for the prayers and positive thoughts you sent for Cole.

“We would also like to thank everyone who came to walk beside us as we searched for my son and provided the resources we needed to expand our search areas.

“I learned this week how many people knew the goodness in Cole’s heart and loved him.

“During this incredibly difficult time, we ask for privacy as we process our grief and figure out how we move forward. Please know we appreciate you and appreciate your understanding.”

Moses Brings Plenty had previously shared a missing poster on his Instagram in the hope of raising awareness about his nephew.

Meanwhile, Yellowstone co-star Cole Hauser, who plays Rip Wheeler in the Western drama, also shared a post.

Cole Brings Plenty had also appeared in adventure series, The Tall Tales Of Jim Bridger, and western series, Into The Wild Frontier.