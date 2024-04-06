Pro-Western diplomat faces ally of populist premier as Slovakia goes to polls

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pro-Western diplomat faces ally of populist premier as Slovakia goes to polls

By Press Association
Presidential candidate Ivan Korcok supports Slovakia’s EU and Nato memberships (Petr David Josek/AP)
Presidential candidate Ivan Korcok supports Slovakia’s EU and Nato memberships (Petr David Josek/AP)

Voters in Slovakia headed to the ballot stations on Saturday to elect a successor to Zuzana Caputova, the country’s first female president and a staunch backer of neighbouring Ukraine in its fight against Russia’s invasion.

Former foreign minister Ivan Korcok won the first round of voting two weeks ago after receiving 42.5% of the votes.

The pro-Western career diplomat faces Peter Pellegrini, who finished second with 37%, for the largely ceremonial post.

Ms Caputova is not seeking a second term.

Slovakia Presidential Election
Slovakian presidential candidate Peter Pellegrini, who currently serves as parliamentiary speaker, after casting his vote in a presidential runoff in Rovinka, Slovakia, on Saturday (Petr David Josek/AP)

Mr Pellegrini is a close ally of populist Prime Minister Robert Fico known for his pro-Russian policies.

The two advanced to Saturday’s runoff after none of the nine male candidates won an outright majority in the first round. Polls had predicted a tight race in the nation of 5.4 million.

Before serving as the foreign minister in 2020-2022, Mr Korcok, 60, served as the ambassador to the United States and Germany. He was also the country’s envoy to Nato and the European Union.

Mr Korcok firmly supports Slovakia’s EU and Nato memberships.

“It’s a moment when the people have it all in their hands,” Mr Korcok said after voting in Senec, near the capital of Bratislava. “It’s a moment when we, politicians, have to listen carefully.”

Meanwhile, Mr Pellegrini, 48, heads the left-wing Hlas (Voice) party — that finished third in parliamentary elections last year — and favours a strong role for the state. His party joined a governing coalition with Mr Fico’s leftist Smer (Direction) party and the ultranationalist Slovak National Party.

Mr Fico’s government, upon coming to power in September, immediately halted arms deliveries to Ukraine, prompting nationwide protests against its pro-Russian stance and several other policies.

Mr Pellegrini currently serves as parliament speaker and his victory would cement Mr Fico’s power by giving him and his allies control of strategic posts.

“It will likely be an extremely tight contest,” Mr Pellegrini said after casting his ballot in Rovinka near Bratislava.

“Both sides seemed successful in mobilising their supporters.”

Critics worry Slovakia under Mr Fico will abandon its pro-Western course and follow the direction of Hungary under populist Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

Polls will close at 8pm GMT and results are expected late on Saturday or early on Sunday.

The winner will become the country’s sixth head of state since Slovakia gained independence in 1993 after Czechoslovakia split in two.