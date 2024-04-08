New York appeals judge rejects Trump’s request to delay his hush money trial By Press Association April 8 2024, 10:25 pm April 8 2024, 10:25 pm Share New York appeals judge rejects Trump’s request to delay his hush money trial Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/news/world/6427144/new-york-appeals-judge-rejects-trumps-request-to-delay-his-hush-money-trial/ Copy Link Republican presidential candidate former president Donald Trump (Paul Sancya/AP) A New York appeals court judge has rejected former US president Donald Trump’s request to delay his April 15 hush money criminal trial while he fights to move the case out of Manhattan. The decision came on Monday, a week before jury selection was set to start. Mr Trump’s lawyers had argued at an emergency hearing that the trial should be postponed while they seek a change of venue to move it out of heavily Democratic Manhattan.