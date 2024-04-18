Meryl Streep and Morgan Freeman to honour Nicole Kidman for AFI Life Achievement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Meryl Streep and Morgan Freeman to honour Nicole Kidman for AFI Life Achievement

By Press Association
Meryl Streep and Morgan Freeman to honour Nicole Kidman for AFI Life Achievement (Ian West/PA)
Meryl Streep and Morgan Freeman to honour Nicole Kidman for AFI Life Achievement (Ian West/PA)

Hollywood stars including Meryl Streep, Morgan Freeman, Naomi Watts, and Reese Witherspoon will honour Nicole Kidman as she is presented with the Life Achievement Award by the American Film Institute (AFI), it has been announced.

Oscar-winning actress Kidman will be the 49th recipient of the award, which marks the highest honour for a career in film at the AFI.

The Moulin Rouge star will be the first Australian actor to receive the accolade, joining a star-studded roster of previous recipients, including Streep, Tom Hanks, and Robert De Niro.

Mary Poppins Returns European Premiere – London
Meryl Streep will present the award on April 27 (Matt Crossick/PA)

Kidman was scheduled to be presented with the award on June 10 last year, but the ceremony was postponed indefinitely due to the writers’ strike which was resolved in September after 146 days on the picket line.

The 56-year-old, who is married to four-time Grammy winner Keith Urban, will receive her award during a Gala Tribute at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on April 27.

Mamma Mia! star Streep, who received the 32nd AFI Life Achievement Award in 2004, will present the award.

Freeman, who won an Oscar for his role in Million Dollar Baby, was named a presenter during the ceremony, alongside Oscar-winner Witherspoon, for her role in Walk The Line, and British star Watts, who starred in The Impossible.

Morgan Freeman allegations
Morgan Freeman is among the star-studded presenter line-up (Yui Mok/PA)

Bob Gazzale, AFI president and chief executive, said: “Nicole Kidman embodies the glamour and romance of Hollywood past – a true screen icon – but she is also a risk taker – and so each performance is something new and something profound.

“And like all truly great artists – Nicole not only gives back – she drives culture forward with her commitment to amplifying the voices of female directors and producers.

Kidman has been nominated for five Academy Awards, winning the best actress Oscar in 2003 for her performance in The Hours alongside three-time Oscar winner Streep.

In 2006, Kidman was awarded Australia’s highest honour, the Companion of the Order of Australia.

During her career, she has also won a Bafta, two Emmys, and six Golden Globe awards.

In 2017, she was honoured with the 70th Anniversary Prize at the Cannes Film Festival, becoming one of only eight people to ever receive the honour.

In addition to her distinguished acting career, Kidman has served as a Goodwill Ambassador for UN Women for nearly two decades and, along with her husband, has helped raise millions over the years for the Stanford Women’s Cancer Programme.