What the papers say – April 19

The Prime Minister’s vow to end “sicknote culture” and allegations against Flyde MP Mark Menzies feature among a range of stories on the front pages of Friday’s papers.

The Daily Telegraph and the Daily Express report on Rishi Sunak, who will unveil a plan to strip GPs of their power to sign people off work.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'PM vows to end 'sicknote culture''#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/8XbZasjsLg — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) April 18, 2024

EXPRESS. PM tells sick note Britain: get a grip and a job #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/IC0Cgkav4X — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) April 18, 2024

The Daily Mirror reports that Tory chiefs have known for three months that Mr Menzies had allegedly asked for Party money to pay “bad people” while the Metro leads with the “bizarre” alleged phone call to his aide.

Friday's front page: I warned the Tories about him 3 months ago #TomorrowsPapersTodayhttps://t.co/gqM1wNjMIr pic.twitter.com/62E8PSPQpO — The Mirror (@DailyMirror) April 18, 2024

Tomorrow's Paper Today 📰 MP: I need £5K to pay off bad people 🔴 TORY'S BIZARRE 3AM PHONE CALL TO AIDE#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/wi7i2A7Fn6 — Metro (@MetroUK) April 18, 2024

The Independent relays words from Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, who called for a police probe into the allegations against Mr Menzies.

INDEPENDENT: Starmer: Police must probe MP over party cash for ‘bad people’ #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/S0ytOeI7oJ — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) April 18, 2024

The Daily Mail leads with former SNP chief executive Peter Murrell, who was charged by police over the alleged embezzlement of SNP funds.

MAIL: Sturgeon husband charged over SNP cash probe #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/fXBZO6ZXpm — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) April 18, 2024

The i leads with hopes for students in the UK who want to travel with the EU offering an “olive branch” to Labour.

Brexit travel hope for UK students – as EU offers olive branch to Labour #Tomorrowspaperstoday Latest by: @LeoCendro and @ChaplainChloehttps://t.co/J5mfPSnitI pic.twitter.com/nPlEf6TjUV — i newspaper (@theipaper) April 18, 2024

The Government has told the nation’s port authorities that it will not “turn on” health and safety checks for EU imports when post-Brexit border controls begin, according to the Financial Times.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Friday 19 April https://t.co/bs9fJBJLZX pic.twitter.com/CmsEnOjMeI — Financial Times (@FT) April 18, 2024

And the Daily Star splashes with news that one in 10 young people have tried a full English breakfast.