Poland ‘wants to be among countries setting the EU agenda’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Poland ‘wants to be among countries setting the EU agenda’

By Press Association
Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg shakes hands with Poland’s Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski (Geert Vanden Wijngaert/AP)
Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg shakes hands with Poland’s Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski (Geert Vanden Wijngaert/AP)

Poland’s Foreign Minister Radek Sikorski told parliament that the government wants to return to the group of countries which sets the agenda of the European Union.

He also warned that a Russian attack on Nato would end in defeat for Moscow, but Nato must increase its defences.

Mr Sikorski was describing the new direction of the government of Prime Minister Donald Tusk, which took office in December.

Mr Sikorski is seeking to explain how Poland’s priorities changed after Mr Tusk’s government replaced a national conservative party, led by the Law and Justice party, in respect to rule of law and international relations.

Law and Justice led Poland from 2015 to 2023, and while it stressed ties with the United States, it had a conflicted stance towards the European Union and with Germany, which invaded and occupied Poland during the Second World War.

Mr Sikorski argued that Poland’s development and security should be based both on trans-Atlantic co-operation and on European integration, and that it is also ready to take responsibility for global challenges.

He also stressed the importance of friendship with Germany.

He accused the previous Law and Justice government of choosing confrontation.

Mr Sikorski’s speech is aimed at both the world and the domestic audience in the nation of 38 million people located along a geopolitical fault line.

Poland, a member of Nato and the European Union, is on the eastern flank of both and shares borders with Russia and Belarus in addition to Ukraine.

It is a key hub for Western weapons going to Ukraine.